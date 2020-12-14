Get organized with Simply Sam

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Simply Sam Organization + Design is a professional organization, interior design, and construction firm in SLC. Samantha Lund, creative director and CEO joined us this morning to tell us more. A talented married duo, her husband is a general contractor, and she runs the organizing and design!

Sam shares her expertise when it comes to organizing holiday decorations after the holidays are over in an easy and manageable way. She tells us to take the time after the holidays to organize all of your items in your storage areas. It’s easiest to complete when a lot of your items are already pulled out.

Organizing can be expensive, so if you can only afford to organize one area, start there and make a timeline to organize the rest. Sam tells us she helps a lot of people that start, and don’t finish because life gets in the way, but if you make a timeline for yourself then it makes it easy!

Sam shares actual bins that she likes for holiday organizing. Everything should match in your storage area, she says, and prefers clear bins so you can see what is inside. Labeling is important, and she loves her bluetooth label maker.



Reach out to Sam at simplysamorganized.com and on IG @simplysamorganized