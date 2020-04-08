Get organized one day at a time, here’s how

One positive of isolation is the time to get organized. Surae showed us her pantry, which now has everything in it’s place, making it a breeze to find exactly what it is she’s looking for. She also worked hard to tidy up Eleanor’s room, by making a game of it.

Surae described the office as a catch-all, the room where all the “stuff” went, making it hard to even get the door open! But she finally tackled that project, too. She used the method of taking everything out of each room, and replacing only those items deemed essential.



Nicea showed us her daughter’s playroom. They’d been putting off organizing this room, unable to get rid of sentimental childhood toys. Now it’s clean, organized, and a great spot for keepsakes after two days of teamwork to get it done!



If you need some guidance to get started with your own tidying up, Surae showed us a decluttering challenge calendar for April, where each day has a suggestion to break things down and make it doable, by going bit by bit. With taking things one day at a time, you’ve got this!



Happy organizing!