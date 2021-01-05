Get organized in the new year

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Courtney Clark , CEO of Set the Stage joined us with tips and tricks to get organized for the new year.

1. Pantry baskets and canned food elevators that help keep a pantry tidy and organized.

2. Drawer organizers

3. Baskets/small totes for underneath the sink, again to keep things tidy.

4. Possibly closet tips. I have a rolling clothing rack that I will bring.



Set the Stage offers a service called a Pre Listing Consultation for home sellers. This service is amazing, and they walk through the home with the sellers, showing them exactly what to do to get their home ready for sale, which includes pointers on organization!

Visit Set the Stage : www.wesetthestage.com IG: @setthestage_ Facebook: Set The Stage

