Delee Cox joined us today to talk slow fashion.

Slow fashion as opposed to fast fashion, aims to use more out of your wardrobe. In fast fashion, most pieces are worn five times and then discarded. Slow fashion aims to use clothes at least thirty times before discarding.

She mentions three things to help transition your style from fast fashion to slow. First, wear and care for your clothing. Be aware of what you are wearing and how you can style it different. Next, discard your clothing responsibly. Don’t throw away, but donate so that it can be thrown back into the fashion world. Lastly, shop secondhand first. Shopping secondhand is the best way to be mindful of your fashion footprint and keep the cycle of clothes going.

For more, follow View this profile on Instagram

DELEE COX – SLC, UT 📍 (@thestylistnextdoor_ut) • Instagram photos and videos