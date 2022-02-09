Get lost in a thrilling new book

Are you in search of a thrilling book? Author Lauri Schoenfeld joins the show to share her new book Little Owl. Schoenfeld’s psychological thriller is a suspenseful tale of family trauma, discovering our inner strength, and understanding the power of forgiveness.

The story is about Adaline Rushner, a woman in pieces. Her daughters have gone missing, and although the authorities seem to have found their bodies, something still isn’t right. Her husband, Cache, can’t bear the pain and wants to move on, but Adaline can’t shake the feeling they’re still alive. She even starts seeing them in the house, though Cache does not. Adaline wonders whether this current tragedy has something to do with the misfortune and painful experiences she suffered in her childhood, but her memories have gaps in them that she can’t quite close on her own. After Adaline and Cache move to Salt Lake City, everything gets even stranger.

Local cop Officer Abbott thinks Adaline’s distinctive owl necklace may somehow link to his missing daughter. Adaline’s neighbor Maggie offers assistance and comfort, but Adaline suspects her of hiding other truths from her. Adaline tries to prepare for her girls’ eventual return while investigating her own past forgotten traumas, but a threatening message urges her to let the past stay forgotten. Can Adaline find the truth and save her marriage to Cache, or will the tangled web of memories from her past keep her from moving on?

Schoenfelds’ book was an 11-year project. Her motivation to write this book started when she became a mother and had anxiety over the safety of her children. Schoenfeld started journaling what her fears were and why they might’ve risen. Schoenfeld has gone on to plot and brainstorm the sequel!

