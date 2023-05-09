SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Summer is just around the corner and parents are already looking for summer activities for their kids. If you’re looking for a camp experience that will not only keep your kids busy but also provide them with valuable experiences, new skills, and new friendships, then Camp Kostopulos might be the right choice for you.

We spoke with Mircea Divricean, President and CEO of Kostopulos Dream Foundation, about what makes Camp K stand out and why it’s such a great option for kids of all abilities.

If you’re interested in learning more about Camp Kostopulos and their summer camp programs, you can visit their website at www.campk.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can also contact them directly at summercamps@campk.org or by phone at 801-582-0700 x100.