Get involved: Playing basketball for a cause

Salt Lake City’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) is a multi-year planning program of capital expenditures needed to replace or expand the City’s public infrastructure. Amy Fowler, Sarah Reale, Rashaad “Shaadie” Nunnally, and Lance Lavizzo came by to discuss how they are taking advantage of this opportunity and fixing up basketball courts in Liberty Park.

They will be hosting a Pop-Up and Vote event on Sept. 12 at 600 E 900 S Salt Lake City. It will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 1 p.m. It is free for the public and they will be hosting a 3 point contest, kids dunk contest, and a pick-up tournament. Register to vote, and have fun!