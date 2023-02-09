SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Looking to get involved in a meaningful way? Lisa Evans from 100 Women Who Care SLC has a quick and inexpensive way to donate to local non profits in a way that benefits donors and recipients.

Evans calls it, “magic”. After living in Japan, she moved to Ohio and got connected to 100 Women Who Care. She was inspired by the group of diverse women who joined forces to make a positive impact in their communities. She knew this was an opportunity she wanted to bring to Salt Lake City.

Women meet for one hour four times a year to discuss new opportunities to donate, and have been able to support 31 Salt Lake County nonprofits so far. Through her involvement in the organization, they have been able to raise thousands of dollars for local nonprofits with individual donations of just $100. They currently have 247 members, with quarterly donations over $24,000. And this is just one of seven hundred “100 Women Who Care” chapters in the US and Canada.

If you would like to join the next meeting, it will be on March 1, 2023, from 5:30 to 6:30 PM at the City and County Bldg. in the City Council Chambers. Donations can be made at 100WomenWhoCareSLC.com