SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are looking for a cheap and easy way to participate in the Halloween holiday, the Monster Block Party is the place for you. Todd Smith, Event Coordinator for Salt Lake City Public Lands joined us on the show to share how you can get involved.

The Monster Block Party is free and open to all ages. It will be taking place on Saturday, October 28th at the Regional Athletic Complex located at 2280 North Rose Park Lane. It begins at 11 AM and ends at 2 PM. There will be activities for everyone to enjoy, and of course costumes are encouraged!

Attendees can expect to come and celebrate Halloween with inflatables, a petting zoo, train rides, pumpkin smashes, face painting, spooky performances, food trucks, and trunk or treating!

More information can be found at www.SLCityEvents.com or on social media @SLCPublicLands.