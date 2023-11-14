AMERICAN FORK, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Join together for a day filled with Santa, shopping and holiday cheer! Bev Davis from the AFPD and Toni Jorgensen from AFPD Honorary Colonels joined us on the show to share about a huge Christmas boutique that supports the AFPD K-9 program.

There will be over 40 vendors and artisans, food trucks, a silent auction and holiday entertainment you won’t want to miss. Taking place at American Fork High School on Nov 25th, this event is the perfect way to spend small business Saturday. All proceeds from the vendor fees and the silent auction go to the AFPD k-9 program.

Doors will open at 9 am and will stay open until 5 pm. There are several ways to donate including Venmo at the event or cash donations are also welcomed at the event.