- On Good Things Utah this morning – Get ready for an incredible outdoor pop-up theater experience! Stephen Brown from SB Dance joined us in the ABC4 backyard to show us a sneak peak of their newest production, “Tarotville”. It’s dance, theater, music, and a card reading for the audience. You can see it throughout Utah right now from August through early October, including a special rooftop show in downtown Salt Lake, opening night at the new Dumke Arts Plaza in downtown Ogden, Pinnacle Performance in Sugarhouse, Woodbine Food Hall in the Granary, and many more places.
- Often, there is a bazaar before the show, with card readings and metaphysical merchandise. This is the only one of it’s kind in the country. Brown says the Curbside Theater concept originated during the pandemic and then took off after he realized how essential it is to bring the arts to people who may not normally be exposed. The best part about the performances is that most are free! It’s professionally produced entertainment for the whole family. You can learn more and see the performance schedule at www.curbsidetheater.com
