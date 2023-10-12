Create a project you can be proud of - Year-round classes for all skill levels are offered

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – “Create With Confidence.” That message is printed on the wall at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware in Taylorsville and it refers to the people who walk into this unique retail and classroom environment wanting to learn or advance their woodworking skills.

Rockler Talorsville offers a fun mix of classes and workshops for all levels of woodworking expertise. Taking a woodworking class is a great way to learn a new skill, connect with a local community of makers who share similar interests and create one of a kind projects. Rockler provides all of the necessary tools and supplies needed.

Rockler’s In-Store Demos offer a unique opportunity for attendees to witness firsthand the expertise and craftsmanship that define the company. As the doors swing open, visitors are welcomed into a vibrant and bustling atmosphere, brimming with creativity and the sweet aroma of freshly cut wood.

You can also shop for all the tools and hardware you need to work on projects. The store offers hardware of all types, power tools, and hand tools, as well as wood products and finishing products.

Visit Rockler.com for more information.

Stop by Rockler in person: 5584 S Redwood Rd Taylorsville, UT.

