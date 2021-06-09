Get decorated with an incredible face painter for your next event

Face painting can transform your look for Halloween or parties. Athena Stovall, Owner of Face Painting Paradise doesn’t shy away from a challenge. She came by to show off some of her work.

Athena graduated from HEX ( Hollywood Expression School for Professional Certified Makeup Artistry) in 2007. She started in glamour, bridal, runway, theater, character, stage, then taught herself special FX and face and body art. Her love and passion out of all the makeup genres are Face Painting!

Athena is always early and never cancels, she takes pride in being professional, she truly cares about each person in her chair, she loves being challenged with difficult designs, or designs she has never done before, she could paint all day every day, it never gets old, She has had her business for 14 years, it’s still as exciting as the day she graduated from makeup school, she tries to keep the rule to never say you can’t do something, she has gotten pretty good at modifying designs so the client gets what they want, even if time is short, she always does her best, Athena believes in her motto ” A smile is priceless”

Find Athena online, FB, and IG.