Get cozy with a good book this winter

It’s time to get cozy with a good book. Blogger, Kim Christenson, of Talk Wordy to Me joined us on the show to share all the good reads this season.

She shares her reviews:

Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May

From the prologue on, she was drawn into Katherine’s descriptions of winter and the parallel to how we all face our internal winters, and how important it is to honor and lean into them and show ourselves compassion through them.

All The Lonely People by Mike Gayle

One of the best books she’s read and one she recommends to everyone. The main character, Hubert Bird, couldn’t be more delightful. The book addresses the theme of fighting the loneliness epidemic we all face to some degree, especially in today’s tech-connected world.

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

A book about jumping into different variations of your life by sifting through books in a magical library? Christenson says, yes, please.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

V.E. Schwab’s writing was poetic and entrancing, and the story felt fresh and engaging the whole way through.

This Is Where You Belong: Finding Home Wherever You Are by Melody Warnick

A must-read if you want to feel more attached to the place you live.

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb

It’s the account of a therapist, her experience with her patients, and with her own therapist. It was poignant and entertaining.

The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

The Giver of Stars is a historical fiction novel about an English woman who meets a handsome Kentuckian and moves to his hometown, but soon realizes she’s traded one stifling town for another, and her new husband isn’t who she thought he was. She finds purpose when she joins the Packhorse Librarians, a band of women who deliver books on horseback in response to Eleanor Roosevelt’s call for a traveling library during the depression.

Visit her Blog Talk Wordy to Me and follow along on Instagram for more book recommendations.