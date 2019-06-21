Guest Host, Michelle Money, sat down with Elizabeth Faye, a Hair Stylist Success Coach to talk about the struggles of being a stylist out of practice, but more importantly, how to get back out there.

Oftentimes when you learn a craft, life can sometimes get in the way of your continuation. Once life slows down, people are too afraid to get back into it. Whether it’s hair, cosmetology, or any other field, years of putting your career on the back burner can cause you to halt when you think about going back. But it doesn’t have to.

Don’t let your years of time off get in the way of what you love to do. And what you spent time and energy learning. Get back out there! You can do this!

You might ask yourself, “What if I can’t?” or “Where do I start?” Well, we have the solutions you’ve been looking for. With Hair Love Retreat you can find the inspiration you need. If you need coaching or a kick start, Elizabeth has a podcast, a retreat and an uplifting Instagram.

If you want to have a retreat with other stylists and listen to a panel of great women in the workforce, sign up to go to the Hair Love Retreat down in Zion National Park where Elizabeth owns a salon. Learn new tricks, get more practice, gain confidence, and get back to what you love to do!

