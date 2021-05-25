Get all your veggies in one bowl with this Chicken Stir Fry recipe

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Stir Fry is a healthy and fast meal to make, help clean out your refrigerator, and for the whole family to enjoy! Emily Allen shares a delicious recipe with us this morning. If you would like to follow her on Instagram for more ideas, check out healthbyemilya

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts, chopped into bite-size pieces or strips

3 tsp cornstarch

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

3-4 carrots, peeled and cut on a bias

3 bunches of broccoli, washed and cut into florets

1 Tbsp flour (can use arrowroot powder for gluten-free)

1 cup chicken broth

3 tbsp coconut aminos (or soy sauce)

1 tsp Chinese Five Spice

Cooked brown rice or cauliflower rice

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Heat the oil in a pan on the stove. Dredge the chicken in the cornstarch and cook in the oil until done. Remove from the pan and set aside.

2. Cook onion until translucent, then add the garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes.

3. Add remaining veggies and saute until cooked but still crisp.

4. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables. Stir and cook for about 1 minute, then add chicken broth. Cook until the sauce begins to thicken, about 3-5 minutes.

5. Add the coconut aminos and Chinese Five Spice and return the chicken to the pan. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir to combine.

6. Serve over cooked rice and enjoy!