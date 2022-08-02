- On Good Things Utah this morning – When Frida Baby released Windi the Gaspasser, parents everywhere let out a sigh of relief, and then plugged their noses. All kidding aside, it made parenting just a little bit easier than it was in generations prior. One small, discreet product helped alleviate parents’ biggest complaint (noise-induced sleep deprivation and headaches) by also alleviating baby’s biggest issue: gas. Now Frida Baby is set to release a companion product sure to make every weird but sentimental parent’s dreams come true: The Fart Jar, a small canister that connects directly to Windi and captures the air passed when baby lets out that tiny toot. Yes, you can now save your babe’s farts… and there’s even a waitlist. You don’t want to miss out on the next trendy baby product to hit the shelves, do you? The Fart Jar is the ultimate in silly, unnecessary things that parents cannot resist adding to cart. Unlike the rest of the Frida Baby lines, it’s not exactly something that will make parents’ lives any easier — while Windi the Gaspasser is fantastically practical, the Fart Jar is more for sentimental purposes. It will, however, be a quirky keepsake to keep in that baby box next to the first cut curl and first lost tooth. (Can you imagine pulling this out on your kid’s wedding day?!) Tune in or click here for more: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/frida-baby-fart-jar
- Plus, there is one thing you can give that will instantly make you happier. It’s time. Giving time to others is a simple way you can get more out of your relationships, which is a key benefit of emotional intelligence, the ability to understand and manage emotions. Let’s break down why time is more valuable than money, what the research has to say about gifting your time, and how doing so can help you experience greater happiness. (If you find value in the “gift of time” principle, you might be interested in my emotional intelligence course, which includes 20 more rules that help you develop your emotional intelligence. Check out the course here.) “The most precious resource we all have is time,” Steve Jobs famously said. He was right of course; there’s always more money to be made. But time is finite; once it’s gone, it’s gone. That’s why it’s so important to live with intention when it comes to spending your time. In an era where everything seems to be battling for your attention, it’s all too easy to spend time in ways you will later regret. In contrast, when you share your time with others, you make them feel valued. That leads to stronger, deeper relationships…which, in turn, leads to a greater feeling of engagement, and happiness. There’s research to back this up.
- And Dwayne Johnson just had a Sunday cheat meal for the history books! In a video shared on his Instagram on Monday, the “Black Adam” star claimed that he’s never had In-N-Out Burger and documented his experience trying it for the first time. “The reason why this is history in the making is because this is the very first time that I have ever tried an In-N-Out burger or In-N-Out fries, anything from In-N-Out for that matter,” the actor, formerly known as The Rock, said in the video, adding that he’s “picked up” some food from the popular burger chain for “some buddies of mine.” “I’ve never tried it before, so this is a first.” On his plate, he had two double doubles and two orders of fries. “The fries are good, so we’re off to a good start,” he said after talking a bit off camera.
- We dive into these tasty Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah, hope you join us!
Get a whiff of this, a device that lets you bottle your baby’s gas
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
