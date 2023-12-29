Fresh and fast - that's the Slapfish promise!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Fast food doesn’t have to be a “naughty thing.” Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen is serving up delicious fresh menu items every day!

Explore and discover the delicious lean proteins available at Slapfish – like grilled fish, shrimp, lean cuts of seafood – and create a tasteful dining experience each visit. Slapfish offers platters, bowls, salads with nutrient-rich ingredients – providing a perfect balance of flavor and texture in each bite.

Not a fan of fish – then try the grilled chicken option or plant-based proteins Slapfish has to offer. Slapfish is committed to accomodating a variety of dietary preferences – gluten-free, keto-friendly, and vegetarian.. ask about customization options at the restaurant.

Explore the menu and find a location near you at SlapfishRestaurant.com – four locations along the Wasatch Front – Farmington, Park City, Sandy, and Lehi!

Ask about the Slapfish Loyalty App. Plus, order Slapfish online and save with the special Good Things Utah promotion code: ABCFresh15 for online to-go orders.

Sponsored by Slapfish