SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – After her French pastry shop Les Madeleines closed before the new year, owner Romina Rasmussen wouldn’t let that kill her spirit. She partnered with her good friend Dwight Lee to bring the delicious flavors of Chinese bao to Salt Lake City with Xiao Bao Bao!

The switch from French pastries to Chinese buns was unexpected by many. Romina used to live in Asia where she would enjoy bao frequently for many years. She and Dwight, as well as his brother Derrick Yee, had talked about making a dumpling shop for some time, so when a space opened next to Les Madeleine the opportunity was perfect. They knew it was their chance to make traditional steamed dumplings that would transport anyone across the globe in just one bite.

A few weeks ago, they had their first pop-up where they sold out in under two hours. Romina says she was surprised by the turn-out when she saw a line around the corner. The next chance people will have to get a taste of Xiao Bao Bao is March 17 from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Neighborhood Hive Market. You can sample their different flavors there and buy them frozen and steam them at home! Right now, they are only selling their dumplings at pop-ups. While you wait for March 17, you can also find Xiao Bao Bao on Instagram to stay in the loop.