Get a taste of the Caribbean with Jerk Chicken

We’re getting a taste of the Caribbean with a Jerk Chicken recipe. Dana Nibler, the owner of The Hungry Calypso came by with her food truck to showcase one of her popular menu items.

Dana started the business 2 years ago as a single mom to her son Darius, she had just graduated college and wanted to be financially stable for both of them. She is a political asylee from Haiti, she came to Utah with her family in 2002, they came with just the clothes on their back and brought their recipes with them.

The Hungry Calypso keeps their cuisine as authentic to traditional dishes as possible, they try to source locally, some of the recipes are passed down from watching Dana’s mother and grandmothers cook.

Jerk Chicken originated from Jamaica but multiple islands in the Caribbean have some variation of the recipe. In this example, Dana will be drawing from the Jamaican influence.

Find The Hungry Calypso on IG and FB.