The hauntingly beautiful ballet runs Oct. 20-28 at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Yes, there will be flying vampires! Mysterious and spooky, powerful and dramatic with flying vampires and pyrotechnics! The dark and brooding Dracula is surrounded by his corps of brides and hungering for more blood. This ballet sinks its teeth into intricate choreography as the dark tale unfolds, set to the ominous music of Franz Liszt.

Ballet West is presenting the return of Ben Stevenson’s Dracula, back by popular demand and just in time for Halloween! The production was hailed by the New York Times as “a Dracula beyond Stoker’s darkest dreams.”

Adam Sklute, Ballet West Artistic Director, stopped by GTU to give us a little taste or a “bite” of the beautifully haunting production of Dracula at Ballet West.

Dracula runs October 20-28 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre, Salt Lake City. Tickets start at $29.

Visit BalletWest.org for more details and ticket information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Ballet West.