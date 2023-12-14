PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Sundance Film Festival is celebrating its 40th edition with a crop of new films that will include something for every film enthusiast and audiences around the globe. This year the festival program includes a range of films with special surprises from recognizable filmmakers and moving performances from up-and-coming talent, as well as unexpected performances from established actors.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival’s Salt Lake Opening Night Film is Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, premiering at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center on January 19. Continuing the Festival’s presence in Salt Lake City, audiences will be able to enjoy films at the Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway, Salt Lake Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas, and Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center starting on January 19.

The Festival will take place January 18–28, 2024, in person in Park City and Salt Lake City, with a selection of titles available online nationwide from January 25–28, 2024. As a reminder, for the first time, Sundance is starting the program earlier in the day on Thursday, January 18 with premieres beginning at 12pm MT. As with last year’s return, festival organizers have prioritized in person to be the place to experience all of the projects and take part in the discovery, but have an online component to the festival with more than 60% of the feature films available to public audiences across the country.

The 40th edition slate is full of bold discoveries from new directors and new films from familiar names. This year Sundance is announcing 91 projects that came from more than 17,000 submissions, the most ever for Sundance so a record amount, that have been selected for the Feature Films, Episodic, and New Frontier lineup for 2024.

There will be things that jump out at you immediately, but with 94% of the program being world premieres and about 40% from first-time filmmakers, there will be a lot that is new. You will recognize many names both in front of and behind the camera and of course some incredible new faces on screen that we are excited to help catapult into the world.

The Sundance Film Festival®

The Sundance Film Festival, a program of the nonprofit, Sundance Institute, is the pre-eminent gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives. Since 1985, hundreds of films launched at the Festival have gone on to gain critical acclaim and reach new audiences worldwide. The Festival has introduced some of the most groundbreaking films and episodic works of the past three decades, including Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Fair Play, A Thousand and One, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, Rye Lane, Navalny, Fire of Love, Flee, CODA, Passing, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Minari, Clemency, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Zola, O.J.: Made in America, On the Record, Boys State, The Farewell, Honeyland, One Child Nation, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Top of the Lake, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me by Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, Whiplash, Brooklyn, Precious, The Cove, Little Miss Sunshine, An Inconvenient Truth, Napoleon Dynamite, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Reservoir Dogs, and sex, lies, and videotape. The program consists of fiction and nonfiction features and short films, series and episodic content, innovative storytelling, and performances, as well as conversations, and other events. The Festival takes place in person in Utah, as well as online, connecting audiences to bold new artists and films. The 2024 Festival will be held January 18–28, 2024. Be a part of the Festival at festival.sundance.org and follow the Festival on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.