Macy’s Holiday Windows will be on display for the Salt lake City community and visitors to enjoy through January 1, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Macy’s at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City, is thrilled to reveal its 12th Annual Holiday Windows, a festive crafted showcase.

The annual holiday favorite will be on display Thursday, November 16 thru January 1, 2024. The Macy’s Candy Window tradition dates back to the early 1970s. This is the 12th annual display at Macy’s at City Creek.

A joyful celebration of creating and cherishing holiday memories with loved ones, this year’s display incorporates festive nostalgia, featuring the beloved reindeer Tiptoe spreading holiday magic among woodland friends. The display’s creator is local artist Jeff Rollo.

Visit Macy’s City Creek Center to immerse yourself in this enchanting holiday display, on view until January 1, 2024.

Macy’s is your destination for holiday joy. Whether you’re a meticulous planner or a last-minute shopper, with contactless curbside pickup and various shipping choices. Macy’s makes holiday shopping convenient and stress-free. Buy online and pick up at your local store to access products from any Macy’s location, shipped directly to your doorstep.

Macy’s Candy Windows City Creek Center, Main Street Store Front Now until Jan. 1, 2024 Explore and shop all the stores at City Creek Center this holiday season.

