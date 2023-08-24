SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — In light of peach week on the show, we’re showing you everything from peach recipes to peach colored makeup. Makeup artist, Andy Truong joined us to share quick and easy ways to incorporate color into your everyday look using just one product.

The monochromatic look is becoming a popular option because it takes the stress out of matching various colors cohesively on your face. Truong showed how you can utilize liquid blush for all major features. This is simple and also saves time. He also share that using peaches and pinks are easy ways to incorporate color into your every day look and still keep it neutral

Use code GTU for 30% off on his website www.atrucollection.com and follow him on Instagram @atrumakeupartist & @atrucollection and on TikTok @andy.truu