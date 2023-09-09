SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The 2023 Utah State Fair is now underway in Salt Lake City. The food, the rides, the animals, the concerts, and 65 acres of fun is just waiting for you! This year’s theme is Dream Makers – Where Dreams Come Alive!

Opening Day at the State Fair was Good4Utah Day and ABC4 and Good Things Utah helped get things started.

Special entertainment this year includes Marcus The Funny Man Who Does Tricks, The Rodeo, Woody’s Barnyard Racers, Adam The Great, The Ninja Experience, The unicycling unicorn, Tyzen the comedy hypnotist, and Boom! Percussion. There’s a lot going on throughout the whole fair!

Click here to see who is performing in concert and what special events are planned in the arena this year at the state fair.

Visit UtahStateFair.com to plan your visit to the fair! The fair runs now thru Sunday, Sept. 17th in Salt Lake City.

And don’t forget to check out all the adorable barnyard friends and animals… and meet Gilbert the Good Things Utah baby Goat!!

Try your luck at a fair game and for sure don’t miss out on the rides!

And cool off inside the Zion Building where you can catch a cooking demo or state fair cooking contest going on and enjoy all the ribbon winning arts and crafts enteries.

Sponsored by Utah State Fair.