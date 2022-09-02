Maleaela “Ta” from the Utah Polynesian Day Festival joins the show to talk about the event. Located at Thanksgiving Point, this annual festival runs September 2, 3, and 5. Nearly 40,000 people attended the event last year over the course of the three days. This year a special concert will be held by the pop band The Jets on Saturday night. Incredible food, Polynesian Art, a rugby clinic, rides, and more will be at the event. Over 80 food and cultural art booths will be present at the event. There will be daily local performers, a fire knife competition on Friday at 6 pm, and a Tahitian Competition during the day.

Doors open on September 2 at noon, September 3 at 10 am, and September 5 at 10 am. Tickets are $3 at the door. Visit their Facebook or website for more information.

Facebook: Polynesian Days Utah Festival

Website: https://polynesiandaysutah.com/