German pancakes by an adorable 7 year old

Greyson, who is seven years old loves to cook at home! He was adorable in the kitchen sharing a German pancake recipe. The recipe is three generations old. His grandma used to make it for his mom all the time when she was little, and now it’s one of his favorite breakfasts!
German pancakes
1 cup milk
1 cup flour
6 eggs
1/4 tsp salt
6 T butter
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Melt 6 tablespoons butter in a 9 x 13“ baking pan.
Mix remaining ingredients in a blender or using a hand mixer.
Pour the batter into a pan with melted butter.
Cook 15 to 20 minutes or until mixture climbs sides and is golden brown.
Note: serve with syrup, jam or just plain like grandma Clapham does.