German pancakes by an adorable 7 year old

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Greyson, who is seven years old loves to cook at home! He was adorable in the kitchen sharing a German pancake recipe. The recipe is three generations old. His grandma used to make it for his mom all the time when she was little, and now it’s one of his favorite breakfasts!

German pancakes 

1 cup milk 

1 cup flour 

6 eggs

1/4 tsp salt 

6 T butter 

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Melt 6 tablespoons butter in a 9 x 13“ baking pan.

Mix remaining ingredients in a blender or using a hand mixer.

Pour the batter into a pan with melted butter.

Cook 15 to 20 minutes or until mixture climbs sides and is golden brown.

Note: serve with syrup, jam or just plain like grandma Clapham does. 

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots

Good Things Utah Sponsors