George Takei performing in Moab!

Actor and author, George Takei joined us for a zoom interview to discuss his performance at the Moab Music Festival. Takei is known for his incredible vocal talents and has been a guest narrator for many different symphony orchestras.

His performance was based on his experience growing up in Japanese American Confinement Camps during WWII where he was able to educate and entertain the audience through the tough parts of American history. The concert took place with beautiful outdoor scenery in Moab which had views of the Colorado River.

Even though the performance has already happened, be sure to check out the Moab Music Festival to learn more.