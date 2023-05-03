SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you’re a fan of the late, great George Michael, mark your calendar for Saturday, May 6, when Robert Bartko, aka George Michael Reborn, takes the stage at The Commonwealth Room in South Salt Lake. We spoke with Robert to learn more about his tribute act and what fans can expect at the concert.

“George Michael’s music has been a huge part of my life since I was a kid,” Robert told us. “I first heard ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ when I was about eight years old, and I was hooked. I started singing along to all of his songs and even dressed up like him for Halloween one year. He was like a long-lost musical brother to me.”

Sadly, Robert never had the chance to see George Michael live in concert before his untimely death in 2016. “It’s one of my biggest regrets,” he said. “But I feel like I’m keeping his music alive in my own way.”

So what can fans expect at the concert on May 6? They’ll be performing all of George’s biggest hits, from the Wham! days to his solo career. There will also be some lesser-known songs that fans will love.

Tickets are available now at thestateroompresents.com. And be sure to follow Robert and his tribute act on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the world of George Michael Reborn.