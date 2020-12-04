Gentri, Santa breakfast, Krampus, and an electric light parade

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We're back with four more ideas! Be sure to check out the first four from hour one here!

Gentri is performing “A Christmas Concert with Gentri and Friends”, at The Maverick center tomorrow, Saturday 12/5. Two socially distanced performances (2pm & 8pm) will feature Gentri alongside special guests. You’ll hear the most beloved and timeless Christmas songs of all time. The performance will feature your favorite carols brought to life with epic orchestrations, lush harmonies, and moving storytelling.

https://maverikcenter.com/events-tickets/upcoming-events/

Discovery Gateway Breakfast with Santa Reindeer Games is tomorrow morning 12/5 at 10 am. A virtual twist to their signature Breakfast with Santa, be a part of Santa’s elite flying force for the day! Create your own magical reindeer antlers, eat reindeer chow and play games. Santa himself will stop by for a magical storytime. Each participant will receive a kit that includes: reindeer antler supplies, materials for 2 virtual games, snack and a buy one get one admission ticket! Pre-registration required.www.discoverygateway.org/event/reindeer-games/2020-12-05/

Electric Light Parade in taking place Helper, Utah. Utah’s Christmas Town presents their annual electric light parade and fire work show. Enjoy an evening of community spirit in the small town of Helper, Utah. A tradition, the Helper Light Parade began in 1990 and has been a highlight of the winter season ever since! The floats are ready for Friday Night Light Parade at 7:00 p.m. and the Saturday Night Light Parade at 7:00 p.m. followed by fireworks. Main Street, Helper, UT 84526



Krampus Night at Dead City Haunted House is happening! Krampus and his minions have decked the halls with glimmering lights, while wrecking walls with gruesome new frights. Thousands of multi-color bulbs will guide your way through the sights, smells, and screams of Christmas at Dead City Haunted House this December 4th & 5th. This year we also have our “Ugly X-Mask” contest encouraging everyone to show off their creativity in this crazy time, simply snap a selfie with your festive face covering at one of the stations inside. Halloween and Christmas have combined in this one of a kind immersive theatrical experience mixed with an awe-inspiring visual display. Giving Utah and the Salt Lake area another unique attraction for families and fans to safely enjoy! Come support your local entertainment venue during this holiday season and have fun with your festive face coverings. Dead City Haunted House is located at 5425 S Vine Street, Murray https://www.deadcityhauntedhouse.com