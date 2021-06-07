Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sweet and savory is our chef’s middle name! Cookbook Author, Shauna Evans came by to share with us her tasty General’s BBQ Spareribs recipe.

General’s BBQ Spareribs are sweet and savory. They are meaty and hardy. Not only were they General Watt’s favorite, but they are also a crowd-pleaser. A perfect dish for Father’s Day or other Summer gatherings.

General’s BBQ Spareribs

Ingredients:

-4 lbs. boneless, country-style pork spare ribs

-2 Tbsp. butter

-2 Tbsp. canola oil

-1/2 tsp. salt

-1/2 tsp. pepper

-1 50-oz. bottle ketchup

-1/2 cup brown sugar

-1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce

-1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

-1 Tbsp. prepared mustard

Directions:

1. Sprinkle ribs with salt and pepper.

2. In a large skillet on medium heat, brown the ribs in oil and butter until golden brown on all sides, about 6 minutes.

3. In a large bowl, combine ketchup, sugar, Worcestershire Sauce, vinegar, and mustard. Mix well.

4. In a large stockpot or crockpot, transfer ribs and drippings and pour barbecue sauce over ribs to cover.

5. Cover pot with lid and cook on medium-low heat for 3 to 4 hours.

Find Shauna Evans, author of Sweet and Savory, Skinny-Licious, and 30-Minute Meals for Families online, and IG.