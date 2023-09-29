SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — This weekend the Church of Jesus Christ semiannual general conference will commence at the conference center in SLC. Savvy and Sariah, members of the GTU team, showcased some tasty treats, activities and highlights they look forward to every year.

The global broadcast will consist of five two hour sessions:

Saturday, September 30

10 a.m. general session

2 p.m. general session

6 p.m. evening session

Sunday, October 1

10 a.m. general session

2 p.m. general session

All conference sessions can be streamed live on the ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the General Conference YouTube channel.

Sticky Bun Recipe:

Ingredients:

12 rhodes rolls- halved

1 1/2 sticks butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 package of butterscotch pudding mix

Directions: