Gen Z says they are divided with their parents about racism

- On Good Things Utah today – When it comes to information on the Black Lives Matter protests, Generation Z is getting informed on TikTok while most of their parents are watching the news or scrolling through Facebook. Teenagers say it’s creating a frustrating divide. We’ll tell you what one teen says is making her so angry at mom and dad. Plus, Sesame Street plans programming that will explain racism to children. We’ll tell you when that show is airing. And a 2020 graduate who succeeded against all odds. His story made us smile this morning. And a comprehensive study was just released on stopping the spread of the coronavirus. We have what the research found out about wearing masks in public.