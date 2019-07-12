Gen Z Quiz Me: 9 terms teens are using

Kids these days. If you’re having a hard time understanding what seems to be their secret lingo, you’re not alone!
To help catch us up to speed on the current slang, Nicea brought in her teens Natalie and Kate for a special edition of Gen Z Quiz Me!
- No cap
- Definitiion: Typically means no lie.
- Someone usually uses this after saying an unbelievable statement or asking a serious question.
- Example: “How do I look?” “No cap, you look a mess.”
- Aux
- Definitiion: Shortened word for auxiliary
- Example: “Who wants to aux.”
- Glo up
- Definitiion: Quickly going from ugly to attractive. A transformation.
- Example: “Dang, is that Elle Evens?” “Yeah, she had a major glow-up over the summer.”
- Don’t @ me
- Definition: When someone is irritating you/doing something negative to you but you ain’t having any of it.
- And I oop
- Definition: When something or someone does something that catches you off guard or catches your attention. Can be a response to a very bold statement or action or also when someone is so good looking that you are taken back by their looks.
- Example: Clarrisa: *says bold statement * Vivian: and I oop.
- Bop/banger
- Definition: If a song is a really good or enjoyable, it’s a bop or a banger.
- Fit
- Definition: As in an outfit
- Example: “That fit is fire”
- Dank
- Definition: When something is of high quality
- Example: “Did you see those dank memes I sent you.”
- Finna
- Definition: I feel like doing, or i’m doing to do something.
- Example: “I’m finna get some food.” (I feel like getting food)
- I’m finna going to ace this test.” (I am going to ace this test)