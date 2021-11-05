Gen. Colin Powell is honored at the Washington National Cathedral

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Packers QB Aaron Rodgers spoke for the first time this afternoon since testing positive for COVID-19.

Back in late August when Rodgers was asked about his vaccination status, he said: "yeah, I've been immunized". Since the reports spewed of Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 and being unvaccinated, there was a lot of controversy surrounding his word choice of "immunized".