SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Gear up for the solar eclipse that is just weeks away. Roger Sarkis, Owner of Eclipse Glasses USA, shared everything you need to know.

Set to take place on October 14th, the upcoming solar eclipse’s path of annularity will pass over almost all of Utah. It will be the last solar eclipse visible from Utah for over 20 years. Sarkis explained the difference between a total eclipse and an annular eclipse. He says that you will need to wear eclipse glasses to safely view this eclipse

