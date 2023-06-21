Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Utah is known for its breathtaking landscapes and endless outdoor activities. Gear up for the highly anticipated Utah Outdoor Fest, a celebration of nature, adventure, and community! Melynda Fanene, founder of the Utah Outdoor Fest, along with outdoor influencer Jessi Bang and motivational speaker, Ryan Stream joined us to discuss all that the fest will entail and why it is so important to get ourselves outside!

The festival hopes to encourage people in the community to get outside, get some sunshine and fresh air, and learn about products, services, and recreation they can enjoy as a family to release stress. Get outside, get some vitamin D, and boost those smiles. The event will occur this Saturday, June 24th at Cabellas in Lehi.

Purchase tickets to this fun-filled event by visiting www.utahoutdoorfest.com. Find influencer Jessi Bang on instagram @theramblingraccoon, and see more of what Ryan Stream is all about by visiting his social media @ryanstream.