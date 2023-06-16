SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As Father’s Day approaches, we often find ourselves in a quandary, searching for that perfect gift that will truly make our dads feel appreciated and loved. This year, Solo Stove, the renowned outdoor product company, has come up with a unique and innovative idea to make Father’s Day extra special. We had the pleasure of speaking with Justin Lake, the Creative Director at Solo Stove, who shared some exciting details about their latest offering.

At Solo Stove, their mission is to bring people together through the power of fire. Their range of premium outdoor products is designed to enhance outdoor experiences and create lasting memories. It all began in 2011 when Solo Stove introduced their lightweight camp stove that revolutionized outdoor cooking. Instead of relying on gas fuel, their camp stove utilizes sticks and twigs, making it a convenient and eco-friendly option.

Since then, Solo Stove has continued to innovate and expand their product line. In 2016, they introduced the Bonfire, a smokeless fire pit that defies convention. With its unique design, the Bonfire reduces smoke significantly, allowing families to enjoy the warmth and beauty of a fire without the discomfort. Crafted from durable stainless steel, the Bonfire is suitable for both backyards and backcountry adventures.

Justin also introduced us to two other remarkable products in Solo Stove’s lineup. The Mesa, a tabletop fire pit, is perfect for intimate gatherings, whether it’s a s’mores night in the backyard or a picnic table at a state park. Its compact size and portability make it a versatile addition to any outdoor setting. And for those who appreciate the art of wood-fired pizza, Solo Stove offers the Pi, an outdoor pizza oven that combines elegant design with exceptional functionality. Whether fueled by wood or gas, the Pi can produce mouthwatering artisan pizzas in under two minutes.

Just in time for Father’s day, they launched the Fire Starter Cards. Justin shared with us the inspiration behind this innovative concept. “We know dads love a good greeting card, but often, they end up in the trash after reading. So, we wanted to create a card that not only warms dad’s heart but also warms the family with a roaring fire in his new Solo Stove fire pit.”

Each Father’s Day Fire Starter Card features a proprietary fire starter concealed within the back panel. All Dad needs to do is gather some wood and kindling, place the fire starter inside his Solo Stove fire pit, light the corner, and watch as the fire ignites. It’s a gift that kindles not only warmth but also cherished moments spent together around the fire.

Visit their website solostove.com, where the complete range of Solo Stove products is available for purchase. Additionally, you can follow Solo Stove on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to stay updated on their latest products.