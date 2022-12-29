If you are looking for the perfect activity for NYE we have just the thing for you!

Downtown Salt Lake City’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration to be held at The Gateway with live entertainment, karaoke, pop-up bars, and fireworks

The Last Hurrah at The Gateway is from 8pm to midnight. There will be two stages with Live Bands and a Karaoke stage. Several “Buskers” including Raz the Robot will be performing throughout the night. We had so much fun dancing with Raz the robot on set.

Fireworks will be at midnight. This event is free and open to the public.

New Years Day Gateway Mall is offering arts and crafts for the kids. Children of all ages will have a great time. You can come anytime from 12-4pm to enjoy the fun.

CLARK PLANETARIUM –

Fun & free activities, noon to 4 p.m. on the 31st include:

ball drop engineering challenge, disco ball magic, LED fireworks, and more.

Join other space explorers as we dance amongst the stars and planets to the galactic beats of The Best DJ in Utah. Clark Planetarium’s museum open until 9:30 p.m. with films showing in the Northrop Grumman IMAX and Hansen Dome Theatre throughout the day. Visit clarkplanetarium.org for show times.



More information atthegateway.com