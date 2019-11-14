Garth Brooks wins Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Awards

One the of the largest 5K/10K events in the state is the annual Utah Human Race/Holiday Food & Fund Drive. It takes place every Thanksgiving morning. This is the 14th year and all proceeds directly benefit the Utah Food Bank.

Last year almost 5,000 participants were all running with an attitude of gratitude in this family-friendly event. In 2019, the goal is to surpass the 5,000-participant count, which would have a huge impact on the 374,000 Utahns facing hunger.