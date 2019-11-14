Garth Brooks wins Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Awards

  • On Good Things Utah today – Former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. stopped by Good Things Utah on Monday for Veterans Day, and just three days later he announced he’s running for governor in 2020!
  • Plus, the Country Music Awards was the night of women – but a man won Entertainer of the Year. We are talking about Garth Brooks. And Disney Plus new streaming service puts disclaimers on several of it’s older movies – we’ll tell you why. And finally, the sweetest newborns sporting the cutest little sweaters, we have the video you really need to see to start your day off right!
  • And finally, the hottest road trip spots for families. (and most are close to Utah) see you this morning for Good Things Utah!

