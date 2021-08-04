Garth Brooks may hit pause on his stadium tour

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Luckily he stopped by Utah already – because country superstar Garth Brooks may be hitting pause on his stadium tour. Following the country singer’s sold-out shows at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 7 and at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Aug. 14, he will not perform for three weeks while his team assesses how to proceed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Brooks’ representative said Tuesday. Additionally, ticket sales for the show scheduled in Seattle on Sept. 4 will be halted.
- Plus, Disney World and Disneyland have announced plans to require masks indoors again as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise with the rapid spread of the delta variant. The new rule requires that workers and any guest age two or older wear a mask at any indoor location inside the park. The new policy went into effect on July 30. That requirement includes vaccinated guests and staff. At both the Florida and California parks, “indoors” will include rides, resorts, buses, the monorail, and the Disney Skyliner. For all outdoor locations, masks will continue to be optional. This follows updated CDC guidance on recommending that people resume wearing masks indoors in some locations. In particular, the CDC has recommended masks even for vaccinated individuals in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates.
- And actor Hugh Jackman urged fans to wear sunscreen when revealing Monday he recently underwent a skin biopsy after his doctor noticed something “a little irregular” on his skin. The Australian actor shared a video to social media in which he pulled down his mask and showed his bandaged nose. While assuring fans that he’ll be OK, Jackman stressed the importance of wearing sunscreen on a daily basis. We’ll show you his important message.
- Finally, as Richard Branson’s recent trip to space proves, the Virgin founder and all around adventurer isn’t the kind of guy to let doubt stand in the way of an outlandish goal. But just because Branson personifies the swashbuckling, risk-taking entrepreneur that doesn’t he never experiences self-doubt. Like his fellow space company founder Elon Musk, Branson confessed recently on LinkedIn that he too is human and is sometimes haunted by doubts. He just refuses to be stopped by them. So how does he overcome fear when it threatens to stand in the way of his outsize dreams? Click here for more: https://www.inc.com/jessica-stillman/richard-branson-self-doubt-fear-confidence.html
- At the end of the show, is your dog naughty? Surae has the dog breeds that can be pretty dar ntough to deal with. Yep, you heard us Border Collie! Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU Hour 1.