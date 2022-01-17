Garlicky Swiss Chard

(Good Things Utah) There’s no secret to making excellent sautéed greens: just good olive oil, salt, loads of garlic, and a jolt of red pepper flakes.
This method works with pretty much any green too — broccoli, broccoli rabe, kale, spinach, collards, brussels sprouts, or green beans — so you’ve no excuse to not get your daily dose of vegetables. Serve it as a side to any roasted or grilled meat, or over a mound of creamy polenta that’s been crowned with a fried egg.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 bunches Swiss chard, stems removed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- Large pinch crushed red pepper flakes
- Salt
PREPARATION:
- Stack chard leaves on top of one another (you can make several piles) and slice them into 1/4-inch strips.
- Heat oil in a very large skillet (or use a soup pot).
- Add garlic and red pepper flakes and sauté for 30 seconds, until garlic is fragrant.
- Stir in the chard, coating it in oil.
- Cover the pan and let cook for about 2 minutes, until chard is wilted.
- Uncover, stir, and cook for 2 minutes longer.
- Season with salt.
YIELD: 4 servings | TIME: 15 minutes