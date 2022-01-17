Garlicky Swiss Chard

(Good Things Utah) There’s no secret to making excellent sautéed greens: just good olive oil, salt, loads of garlic, and a jolt of red pepper flakes.

This method works with pretty much any green too — broccoli, broccoli rabe, kale, spinach, collards, brussels sprouts, or green beans — so you’ve no excuse to not get your daily dose of vegetables. Serve it as a side to any roasted or grilled meat, or over a mound of creamy polenta that’s been crowned with a fried egg.

INGREDIENTS:

2 bunches Swiss chard, stems removed

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

Large pinch crushed red pepper flakes

Salt

PREPARATION:

Stack chard leaves on top of one another (you can make several piles) and slice them into 1/4-inch strips.

Heat oil in a very large skillet (or use a soup pot).

Add garlic and red pepper flakes and sauté for 30 seconds, until garlic is fragrant.

Stir in the chard, coating it in oil.

Cover the pan and let cook for about 2 minutes, until chard is wilted.

Uncover, stir, and cook for 2 minutes longer.

Season with salt.

YIELD: 4 servings | TIME: 15 minutes