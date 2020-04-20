Garlic Tilapia with Surae and Jerad

We loved having ABC4 reporter Jerad Giottonini join Surae in the kitchen today! Together, they whipped up the most beautiful tilapia dish. This Garlic Tilapia works just as great with cod, too. Defrost that fish, watch the segment, and follow the instructions below. Let us know how you like it!
What you’ll need:
- Four 6 ounce Talapia fillets
- Garlic
- Butter
- Lemon
What to do:
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 T freshly squeezed lemon juice (or more, to taste)
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 T chopped fresh parsley leaves