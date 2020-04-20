Live Now
Watch Now: The NFL Draft

Garlic Tilapia with Surae and Jerad

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

We loved having ABC4 reporter Jerad Giottonini join Surae in the kitchen today! Together, they whipped up the most beautiful tilapia dish. This Garlic Tilapia works just as great with cod, too. Defrost that fish, watch the segment, and follow the instructions below. Let us know how you like it!

What you’ll need:

  • Four 6 ounce Talapia fillets
  • Garlic
  • Butter
  • Lemon

What to do:

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 T freshly squeezed lemon juice (or more, to taste)
  • Zest of  1 lemon
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 T chopped fresh parsley leaves

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors