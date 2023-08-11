SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Here to share 15 minute recipes that are healthy and clean, is Jamie Eskelson from @jamiecooksitup to share the recipe for garlic butter steak bites.
INGREDIENTS:
- STEAK:
- 1 (10-12 oz) steak
- garlic salt
- 2 Tb butter
- 1 tsp minced garlic (from a jar is fine)
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- VEGGIES:
- 1 C snap peas
- 1/2 white onion, sliced
- 1 Tb water
- 1/2 (8 oz) package sliced mushrooms
- 1/2 tsp minced garlic (from the jar is fine)
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat a large skillet up over medium high heat. Spray with cooking spray and add the onions and snap peas. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the water and cover. Allow to cook for another minute or two, or until the snap peas are crispy tender. You want to make sure they don’t get overcooked.
- Heat a separate large skillet up over medium high heat. Spray with cooking spray. Using a pair of tongs, grab your steak and hold it over the top of the skillet. Use a pair of sharp kitchen scissors to cut it into strips and then the strips into small pieces, allowing them to fall into the pan. (See video and images above for clarification).
- Sprinkle a bit of garlic salt over the beef and allow it to sear on one side, it should still be pink.
- Add the mushrooms and garlic to your onions and snap peas and allow them to cook until soft.
- Stir the beef and move it to one side of the pan. Place the butter in the pan, opposite from the beef. Allow it to melt and then add your minced garlic. Cook the garlic in the butter, just for a minute or two.
- Stir the garlic butter and beef together and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Be sure not to over cook. You want the beef to remain tender. It should still be a bit pink in the center.
- Add the soy sauce to the beef and stir. Remove from the heat, cover and allow it to sit for 1-2 minutes.