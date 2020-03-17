Live Now
Gardener’s Pie

Good Things Utah
On this St. Patricks’ Day, our chef guest Jenn Martello, joined us to share how to turn your traditional Shepherd’s Pie, into a Gardener’s Pie!

Ingredients:

  • 4 each Yukon gold potatoes Peeled and chopped
  • 1/4 C Milk
  • 1/2 C Irish Butter
  • 3 T Chervil, chopped Italian flat leaf parsley (substitute)
  • 3 tsp Kosher salt
  • 1 each Leek, Large
  • 4 C Mushrooms

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350° F.
  2. Boil potatoes for 15-20 minutes or until fork tender, mash with ¼ cup butter and ¼ cup milk, stir in chervil and ½ tsp salt. Set aside.
  3. Melt 1 tbsp butter in large saute pan, add leeks and a pinch of salt, saute until soft 3 minutes.
  4. Add mushrooms, carrots, parsnips and a pinch of salt, cook 7-10 minutes allowing mushrooms to release their liquid.
  5. Add garlic and herbs to the pan and saute until fragrant, spoon in 1 tbsp tomato paste and cook for an additional minute.
  6. Sprinkle the 2 tbsp flour over the vegetable mixture and stir until coated and flour begins to brown on bottom of the pan.
  7. Deglaze the pan with the wine and allow it to reduce by half.
  8. Pour in the stock and let simmer until thickened about 10 minutes
  9. tir in liquid smoke, worcestershire and season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat.
  10. In a pie pan pour vegetable and gravy mixture, top with the reserved mashed potatoes spreading them to the edges of the pan.
  11. Bake for 20 minutes, for a golden crust turn on the broiler during the last 5 minutes of baking.
  12. Allow pie to set for 10 minutes before serving

For more recipes, visit Chef Jenn Martello’s Instagram: @chefjennmartello and chefjennmartello.com.

