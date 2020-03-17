On this St. Patricks’ Day, our chef guest Jenn Martello, joined us to share how to turn your traditional Shepherd’s Pie, into a Gardener’s Pie!
Gardener’s Pie
Ingredients:
- 4 each Yukon gold potatoes Peeled and chopped
- 1/4 C Milk
- 1/2 C Irish Butter
- 3 T Chervil, chopped Italian flat leaf parsley (substitute)
- 3 tsp Kosher salt
- 1 each Leek, Large
- 4 C Mushrooms
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350° F.
- Boil potatoes for 15-20 minutes or until fork tender, mash with ¼ cup butter and ¼ cup milk, stir in chervil and ½ tsp salt. Set aside.
- Melt 1 tbsp butter in large saute pan, add leeks and a pinch of salt, saute until soft 3 minutes.
- Add mushrooms, carrots, parsnips and a pinch of salt, cook 7-10 minutes allowing mushrooms to release their liquid.
- Add garlic and herbs to the pan and saute until fragrant, spoon in 1 tbsp tomato paste and cook for an additional minute.
- Sprinkle the 2 tbsp flour over the vegetable mixture and stir until coated and flour begins to brown on bottom of the pan.
- Deglaze the pan with the wine and allow it to reduce by half.
- Pour in the stock and let simmer until thickened about 10 minutes
- tir in liquid smoke, worcestershire and season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat.
- In a pie pan pour vegetable and gravy mixture, top with the reserved mashed potatoes spreading them to the edges of the pan.
- Bake for 20 minutes, for a golden crust turn on the broiler during the last 5 minutes of baking.
- Allow pie to set for 10 minutes before serving
For more recipes, visit Chef Jenn Martello’s Instagram: @chefjennmartello and chefjennmartello.com.