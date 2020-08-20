Garage on Beck has tasty food, and good tunes

Garage on Beck is a former auto repair shop established in 1947, that has now transformed into a laid-back roadhouse! They’ve spent the last 11 years serving up amazing comfort food, offering an aesthetic you can’t find anywhere else in SLC. Located 5 minutes north of downtown SLC surrounded by the refinery on State Highway 89, also known as Beck Street.

Offering a killer kitchen menu, great cocktails, and an awesome patio to hear rockin’ live music. Garage on Beck boasts the friendliest staff, and with one of the most diverse clienteles in town, you never know who you’ll find soaking up the sun on the patio!

A few years back, a fire tore through the building and gutted most of what was originally built, but they came roaring back with a renewed spirit and, returned to their old glory!

The bar is open 365 days a year, 11 am to 1 am during the week, and 10:30 am to 1 am on the weekends. The kitchen is open from 11 am to 11 pm weekdays, and 10:30 am to 11 pm on weekends.

There’s a great brunch menu Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to 3 pm, $1.50 tacos every Tuesday after 5, and live music every weekend Friday through Sunday nights! A 21+ establishment.

For menu, events, curbside pickup and music calendar visit www.garageonbeck.com

We sampled:

Funeral Potatoes: Idaho potatoes, cheddar cheese, jalepeno, bacon and scallions rolled in a cornflake crust and baptized in hot oil. Served with a side of Utah ranch.

Also available in: Fiery (habanero) or vegetarian

Bacon Candy: cooked low and slow, bacon carmelized in brown sugar and a house cayenne spice mix.

Overstuffed Avocado: Avocado stuffed with quinoa, pico de gallo, and kale. Drizzled with a cashew cream (vegan)

Roasted Brussel sprouts: Fresh Brussel sprouts roasted in Dijon mustard and balsamic vinegar.

Smoked Meatloaf: Grandmas recipe tried and true. Smoked out back on our Traeger grill it it a real crowd pleaser. With mashed potatoes and gravy and fresh green beans.

Twice Fried Chicken: Brined for 24 hours then coated in our house- seasoned breading then double fried to a golden brown means you always get that super- crispy crunch. Served with house cut French fries and coleslaw.

You can also get the Fried chicken on giant homemade waffles!

The Stinger Burger: Candied jalapenos, white cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and our house jalapeno honey.