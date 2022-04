It’s almost Easter, and your family might be making plans to get together for the holiday. Rose Storey Usenova’s family is full of young kids. She has come up with some fun games to keep them entertained.

Watch the video to see how you can play these games at your family Easter party.

1. Bunny Bowling

2. Bunny Mini Golf

3. Water Noodle Soccer

Find more ideas from Rose at the links below.

Blog: rosestorey.blogspot.com

Link: https://rosestorey.blogspot.com/?m=0

Instagram: @rosestorey