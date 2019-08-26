Games for your pup to have a DOGgone good time

Deena Marie went to Salt Lake County Animal Services and met up with Callista Pearson, who gave us some tips on how we could help our doggos live healthy happy lives.

Playing games is an easy way to keep your dog healthy and happy. Callista showed us the classics, such as fetch, frisbee, and playing with bubbles, but she also shows a fun one called treat hunt. For treat hunt all you need is a muffin tin, tennis balls and a treat. You place as many treats as you want treat in the muffin slots and then put tennis balls in all of the muffin slots then have your dog try and get the treats out. It’s fun and it stimulates their brain as well!

Callista also gave us a fun recipe for a pup popsicle.

Chicken broth

Puréed pumpkin

Peanut butter

Applesauce

Wet dog food

Mix all the ingredients in a cup and stick a treat in the top and freeze. It’s an easy, fun way to mix up their diet.

Salt Lake County Animal Services has a lot of fun things for owners to with their dogs, and even has free workshops for pet owners to help their dog be the best dog they can be. They also offer free microchips so pets can return home when they’re lost. For more information, visit their website at slco.org/animal-services/ or give them a call at (385) 468-7387.