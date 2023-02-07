SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Valentine’s Day is a day not just about romance but also about love. Celebrate with your girlfriends for this Valentine’s Day with a Galantines gala. It’s an annual celebration of women and the perfect way to share a special night with your besties. It’s also an opportunity to give back and make a difference. All of the proceeds go to a different individual in need. There are 42 vendors that are sponsoring this year’s gala.

Today we are joined by Rachel Barker to talk about the night and why it’s important. A night at the gala will include dancing, food, and much more. It’s a women’s only gala, perfect to get together and celebrate your womanhood. It is a great way to make friends while celebrating Valentine’s Day with a community of women. Before the gala there is a silent auction where you can find the goods from the vendors. But they also give a gift bag to each guest that will include fun girly stuff to make your Galentine’s Day perfect.

Every year they accept nominations that are submitted for consideration to receive the proceeds and donations of the Galentine’s Gala. All the hosts/vendors who collaborate with this event, do so as a donation to the overall effort. This year’s recipient is Elisa Jones. She has chronic heart disease who has participated in the gala for the last 2 years. Although this year’s gala is sold out you can still donate to the cause by Venmoing Rachel.

The Galentine’s Gala will be held on Saturday, February 11th, at the Wild Oak in Lindon. For more information check out their social media and website.