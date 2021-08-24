Gale Center Museum is a South Jordan community gem

Associate Recreation Director of the Gale Center Museum Janell Payne was in studio to tell us all about this South Jordan community gem, offering something for everyone and is free to visit!

15 years ago, the former library was converted into a South Jordan City Museum. The museum name was chosen because what is now named South Jordan was originally referred to as Gale. This due to the naturally occurring gale force winds that you may have noticed in and around South Jordan.

Open to the public Tuesday – Thursday from 10 am-6 pm, and Fri 10 am – 4pm. Here you’ll see exhibits related to the history of South Jordan, and those who have lived here throughout time. See the school house, Holt general store, historic home, Bingham mine, and farming equipment.

The Gale Center also offers free monthly take home activity kits, school tours, and a Monthly Artists on Display Program: Local artists work are featured in the Gale Center and South Jordan City Hall every month for the public to come and see free of charge.

There is an auditorium that houses classes, programs, small events, and can be rented by the public!

Current free monthly take home activity kits include Autumn the Owl puppet / specifically for Pre-K, K-3 learners. If you prefer to use your own supplies, they offer supply lists and instructions on the webpage!

City of South Jordan Website: www.sjc.utah.gov

City of South Jordan on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SouthJordanCity

@southjordancity on Twitter: https://twitter.com/southjordancity

Southjordancity on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/southjordancity/

City of South Jordan on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvt-dQqGhbNgvPFomcQBFQw